There Is Nothing New About The GOP Establishment Genuflecting To Limbaugh

Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020

This piece by Matthew Continetti defending the racist, misogynist pig Rush Limbaugh is going viral with people apparently shocked that the establishment would defend him. There is nothing new about that. I’ve been writing about it for years: The Smoking Wreckage Of Limbaugh Nation by digby Limbaugh is now calling people “butt boys.” This is on top of his adorable comments that Republicans are being asked to “bend over and grab their ankles” because Obama is black. I realize that the term “butt boy” is fairly common in junior high locker rooms as a synonym for sycophant, but when did it become ok to say this on radio? Does the FCC know that it literally means submissive, teenage anal sex (with a strong implication of coercion?)

