Trump's Orange Makeup Head Becomes Immediate Meme

A gust of wind is all it took to reveal the truth about Trump. Naturally, MAGA types thought the picture was photoshopped because The Chosen One could not be such a ridiculous fraud. Oh yeah? Source: Mashable Donald Trump's face is making America do a double take again. On Friday, photographer William Moon, who posts his photos on the Twitter account @photowhitehouse, captured a photo of the president walking across the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Charlotte, North Carolina, and boy is it unsettling. You'll immediately notice that Trump's face is glowing orange. I'm talking Big Tangerine Energy here. Definitely more bronzed than usual. Not only is his face clearly covered in tinted makeup or tanner of some sort, but there's also clear line where the makeup ends. Trump's hair is blown back a bit, and his pale scalp halo hovers above what looks like an orange mask. Moon tweeted the photo from his White House photography account on Friday night, along with a black and white version that will really haunt you.

