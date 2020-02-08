WARNING: It's Time For Another David Brooks Rant

Articles

David Brooks writes: As several people have noticed, this was the most politically successful week of the Trump presidency. First, President Trump’s job approval numbers are rising. When the impeachment inquiry got rolling in October his Gallup approval rating was 39. Now it’s 49. If he can hold this level, he’ll probably be re-elected. Let's stop there. Is Trump's approval rating at near-parity now? Jacob Long of The Monkey Cage has serious doubts: ... is Trump really getting more popular? His recent polling gains have the hallmarks of a specific kind of polling error called differential nonresponse bias. Long tells us that under circumstances like this, it's quite likely that pollsters are getting responses from more Republicans and fewer Democrats. It may be that Trump’s approval is going up because Democrats feel demoralized by the apparently hopeless impeachment trial and so don’t feel like talking to pollsters. Or it could be that Republicans feel so moved to support Trump at when he’s under attack that they are more likely to talk to pollsters than usual.

