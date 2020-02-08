Chris Matthews Dusts Off The 1950s To Attack Bernie With A Red Scare

Articles

During a post-debate discussion on MSNBC last night, Matthews admitted that his gripe against Sanders goes back to a 70-year-old world view. And even then, it might have been ridiculous. Bernie-led executions in Central Park? Come on! MATTHEWS: I have my own views of the word socialist and I'll be glad to share them with you in private and they go back to the early 1950s. I have an attitude about them. I remember the Cold War. I have an attitude towards Castro. I believe if Castro and the Reds had won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park and I might have been one of the ones getting executed and certain people would be there cheering, OK? So, I have a problem with people who took the other side. I don't know who Bernie supports over these years. I don’t know what he means by socialism. One week it's Denmark. We're going to be like Denmark. OK, that's harmless. That’s basically a capitalist country with a lot of good social welfare programs. Denmark is harmless. Chris Hayes interrupted to say that Sanders’ statements and his agenda are “pretty clearly” more Denmark than Cuba. But Matthews refused to buy it.

