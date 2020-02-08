The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Chris Matthews Dusts Off The 1950s To Attack Bernie With A Red Scare

Category: Politics Hits: 4

During a post-debate discussion on MSNBC last night, Matthews admitted that his gripe against Sanders goes back to a 70-year-old world view. And even then, it might have been ridiculous. Bernie-led executions in Central Park? Come on! MATTHEWS: I have my own views of the word socialist and I'll be glad to share them with you in private and they go back to the early 1950s. I have an attitude about them. I remember the Cold War. I have an attitude towards Castro. I believe if Castro and the Reds had won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park and I might have been one of the ones getting executed and certain people would be there cheering, OK? So, I have a problem with people who took the other side. I don't know who Bernie supports over these years. I don’t know what he means by socialism. One week it's Denmark. We're going to be like Denmark. OK, that's harmless. That’s basically a capitalist country with a lot of good social welfare programs. Denmark is harmless. Chris Hayes interrupted to say that Sanders’ statements and his agenda are “pretty clearly” more Denmark than Cuba. But Matthews refused to buy it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/chris-matthews-dusts-1950s-attack-bernie

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version