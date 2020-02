Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 22:31 Hits: 0

Two GOP Senate committee chairmen are accusing Democrats of trying to undercut an ongoing investigation involving Hunter Biden and Ukraine. Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who oversee the Homeland...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/482097-gop-chairmen-accuse-dems-of-selective-leaks-to-undermine-biden