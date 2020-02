Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 22:39 Hits: 1

The Nevada Democratic Party chair has already said that what happened in Iowa would not happen in Nevada on Feb. 22, the date of its party caucuses.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/07/803941738/after-iowa-debacle-nevada-democrats-will-not-use-an-app-for-their-caucuses?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics