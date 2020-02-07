Trump Begins 'Purge': Vindman And Brother Escorted Out Of White House

Articles

UPDATE 12:50PM: LTC Vindman was escorted out of the White House a few minutes ago, MSNBC reports. NEWS via LTC Vindman’s atty: “Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President. He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 7, 2020 Statement continues: “There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. [He] was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 7, 2020 More: “LTC Alexander Vindman leaves the White House today. But we must not accept the departure of truth, duty, and loyalty that he represents. In this country right matters, and so does truth.” — LTC Vindman’s attorney, Amb. David Pressman

