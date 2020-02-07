Republicans Are Empty People, Devoid Of Anything But A Desire For Power

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 February 2020

Tom Sullivan mentioned the Sherrod Brown op-ed in the New York Times yesterday in his larger piece about GOP cowardice Thursday. I thought I would just excerpt the whole Brown piece here because it’s important: History has indeed taught us that when it comes to the instincts that drive us, fear has no rival. As the lead House impeachment manager, Representative Adam Schiff, has noted, Robert Kennedy spoke of how “moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle.” Playing on that fear, the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, sought a quick impeachment trial for President Trump with as little attention to it as possible. Reporters, who usually roam the Capitol freely, have been cordoned off like cattle in select areas. Mr. McConnell ordered limited camera views in the Senate chamber so only presenters — not absent senators — could be spotted.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/republicans-are-empty-people-devoid