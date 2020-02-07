Petty, Vindictive Trump Is Begging For An Electoral Beatdown

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 22:32 Hits: 0

This is why most of America despises Donald Trump: President Donald Trump blasted "dishonest and corrupt" people Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, bashing his impeachment at the nonpartisan event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just steps away.... In an apparent shot at both Pelosi, D-Calif., and [Senator Mitt] Romney, Trump said: "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that that's not so." ... Trump did not raise his hand when Harvard University professor Arthur Brooks asked those in attendance to raise their hands if they love someone whom they disagree with politically.... Nearing the conclusion of his address, Trump said people of faith sometimes "hate" people, adding, "When they impeach you for nothing, then you’re supposed to like them? It’s not easy folks." And this:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/petty-vindictive-trump-begging-electoral