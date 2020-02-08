New Hampshire Democratic Debate Open Thread

Articles

Yes, there is a Democratic debate tonight. The New Hampshire Primary is next Tuesday. The debate is 8 to 11 pm Eastern. Moderators are George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis. Candidates who made the cut, in alphabetical order: Former Vice President Joe Biden Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Businessman Tom Steyer Entrepreneur Andrew Yang You can watch the live stream here. ABC isn't allowing embeds, so you'll have to open a new window to watch it streamed on YouTube.

