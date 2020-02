Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020

Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses as an openly gay man. Many LGBTQ folks are thrilled by the success — but other LGBTQ activists say he's not progressive enough.

