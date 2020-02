Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 21:29 Hits: 0

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep on Thursday, a day after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of the charges against him. Read the transcript of the interview.

(Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/06/803407937/transcript-impeachment-process-was-absolutely-worth-it-schiff-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics