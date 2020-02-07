Lily-Livered Sycophant Tucker Carlson Rips Romney For 'Moral Preening'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 11:01 Hits: 1

Tucker Carlson – who ripped Donald Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine in print and then pretended otherwise on Fox News – is attacking Sen. Mitt Romney for daring to honor his oath of office and his conscience by voting to remove Donald Trump at the conclusion of his impeachment trial. Yesterday, in the immediate aftermath of Romney’s vote, Fox News tried to dismiss it as “a blip” that “will not really matter all that much.” But Romney knew that it was only a matter of time before he’d face a torrent of right-wing backlash and abuse. “Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?” he said. But, he concluded, “I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me.” Tucker Carlson stepped up to the plate to smear Romney in the most hypocritical and childish way. With his trademark frat boy “humor” the 50 year-old Carlson sneered that impeachment was like the Titanic: “Oh, pretty gripping!” he snarked.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/lily-livered-sycophant-tucker-carlson-rips