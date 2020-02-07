Must Watch: Lawrence O'Donnell Proves Trump Has No Concept Of 'Love'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 16:37 Hits: 2

This is a must-watch monologue. Thank you, Lawrence O'Donnell: LAWRENCE O'DONNELL: We begin tonight with the single most important word that Donald Trump does not understand. Donald Trump has the most limited vocabulary than anyone in the history of the presidency. And so there are many words Donald Trump does not understand. But the single most important word Donald Trump does not understand is one we all understand. It's a concept preverbal babies understand, even before they can say the word, because babies can feel this thing that Donald Trump so obviously does not feel. And very sadly for him, it's possible that he has never felt this in his entire life. Love. Love is the single most important word that Donald Trump does not understand, and he proved that today, more than once, in the most perverse possible public displays of ignorance by a President of the United States. We have never seen anything like this in our history. I know we've said that before, but we mean it tonight.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/must-watch-lawrence-odonnell-proves-trump