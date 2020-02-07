Who Will Win The New Hampshire Democratic Primary Debate?

Articles

It’s hard to believe after the weirdness of the Iowa caucuses this week — there still isn’t a projected winner and there probably won’t be anytime soon — that it’s already time for another state to vote, but that’s how the primary season works. On Tuesday, New Hampshire cast its votes for a Democratic nominee. But first, candidates will face off in Manchester on Friday for a debate. So we’re once again partnering with Ipsos to track how the debate, hosted by ABC News, affects likely primary voters’ feelings about the candidates on the stage. The FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll, conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, interviews the same group of voters twice, once on either side of the debate, to capture both the “before” and “after” picture.

The before picture

Who voters are considering

Share of respondents who are considering voting for each candidate

0%102030405060Joe Biden46.3%Bernie Sanders43.0%Elizabeth Warren34.4%Pete Buttigieg27.1%Amy Klobuchar13.0%Andrew Yang11.4%Tom Steyer8.1%

Respondents could pick multiple candidates or ‘someone else.’

Despite a fourth-place finish in Iowa, former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead on the question of who voters are considering supporting, with 46 percent listing him as a possible choice, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is close on his heels at 43 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg aren’t too far behind either. As for the other three candidates on tonight’s stage — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, billionaire Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang — they’ve got a bit up of catching up to do. We’ll be tracking how this list of voters’ maybes changes after the debate. Are they considering fewer candidates? More? And which candidates gained or lost the most potential supporters?

The popularity contest

Candidates’ favorable and unfavorable ratings among likely primary voters

Unfavorable

Favorable

Before debate

After debate

Bernie Sanders

67.7%

26.2%

Joe Biden

66.6%

27.1%

Elizabeth Warren

60.9%

22.6%

Pete Buttigieg

51.7%

17.9%

Andrew Yang

40.0%

18.4%

Amy Klobuchar

37.3%

17.7%

Tom Steyer

29.2%

17.8%

Respondents are also being asked whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the candidates so we can track who’s well liked and who isn’t. When paired with horse-race polls, favorability ratings can help tell us which candidates have room to expand their coalition and which may already be maxed out.

Who voters think can beat Trump

Respondents’ estimates of the likelihood, from 0 percent (impossible) to 100 percent (certain), that each candidate would beat Trump if they were the Democratic nominee

Joe Biden

200%100%

63.5%Average

Absolutely certainto lose to Trump

Absolutely certainto beat Trump

Bernie Sanders

200%100%

59.4%

Elizabeth Warren

200%100%

50.8%

Pete Buttigieg

200%100%

47.4%

Amy Klobuchar

200%100%

37.3%

Andrew Yang

200%100%

32.5%

Tom Steyer

200%100%

31.4%

Finally, we’re asking respondents to estimate each Democrat’s chances of defeating Trump — from 0 percent to 100 percent. Going into the debate, as in other general-election polls, Biden is still the candidate voters think is most likely to beat Trump, but Sanders isn’t too far behind.

All the data presented here comes from polling done by Ipsos for FiveThirtyEight, using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, a probability-based online panel that is recruited to be representative of the U.S. population. For this study, the same group of respondents is interviewed before and after the debate to track whether and how their answers changed. An initial wave of polling was conducted before the debates began, with a follow-up wave after the debate. The first wave of the poll was conducted from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6 among a general population sample of adults, with 3,593 respondents who say they are likely to vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus. For the likely Democratic primary voter subset of respondents, the poll has a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percentage points.

All Wave 1 respondents were weighted according to general population benchmarks from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey March 2019 Supplement. This provides the appropriate demographic distributions for the subset of likely Democratic primary voters, which serve as the weighting benchmarks for Wave 2 respondents. Likely Democratic primary voters are the respondent base for all charts except where otherwise noted. The respondent pool is subject to some amount of attrition from Wave 1 to Wave 2, which our weights account for.

Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/democratic-debate-first-february-poll/