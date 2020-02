Articles

House Democrats on Thursday voted down a GOP-backed resolution to "strongly" condemn Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for ripping up President Trump's State of the Union speech two days earlier.The measure was rejected in a 224 to 193...

