Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 19:48 Hits: 0

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is writing a behind-the-scenes book about the impeachment of President Trump that he promises will include an "inside account" of the action in Congress."Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump" will "take...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/481880-swalwell-to-release-book-giving-inside-account-of-trumps