Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 21:45 Hits: 0

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) clapped back Thursday at trolls who targeted her Twitter account with comments about her appearance after the congresswoman revealed publicly that she has alopecia.Pressley rebuked Twitter users who had...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/481916-pressley-slams-trolls-over-alopecia-comments