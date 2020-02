Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 21:59 Hits: 0

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that when he dies, God isn’t going to ask him why he didn’t convict President Trump.The South Carolina senator told Fox News’s "Brian Kilmeade Show" that he used his God-given “common sense” to decide to acquit the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481919-graham-when-i-die-god-isnt-going-to-ask-why-didnt-you-convict-trump