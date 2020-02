Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump will visit Charlotte’s Central Piedmont Community College on Friday, a day after celebrating his acquittal by the Senate and excoriating the “corrupt people” he blamed for his … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article240037158.html#storylink=rss