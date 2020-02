Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 10:09 Hits: 0

The Trump administration announced management plans for public lands in Utah that were formerly part of national monuments declared by President Obama. Critics worry it means more drilling and mining.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/07/803677653/feds-may-open-utah-national-monuments-for-mining-and-drilling?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics