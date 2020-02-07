MattGaetzIsATool Trends Big-time After He Announces Ethics Complaint Against Pelosi

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 11:02 Hits: 1

On Thursday morning, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida announced that he had filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up her copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. It’s predictable and arguably exactly what Pelosi was expecting, with Gaetz saving network pundits from hours of bad takes on the actual contents of the speech. Gaetz is acting out one of the many theatrical displays of fealty that Republican hacks will be performing for their fearful and corrupt leader. It’s very on-brand for the Republican Party: conducting a witch hunt against a woman, wasting American taxpayer money, and not doing their actual jobs as legislators.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/mattgaetzisatool-trends-big-time-after-he