Mississippi Republicans Steal Millions From Welfare Programs

That old scheme – take from the poor and give to the rich. Six fancy pants people were arrested in Mississippi for scamming what is suspected to be multi millions of dollars from state programs intended to help the poorest among us. Two of those arrested were embezzling taxpayers’ money to give it to Republican politicians. Dr. Nancy New, owner and Director of the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning, Inc. and her son Zach New, Assistant Executive Director of MCEC, were helping Republicans run for the House and the Senate. Some of the money they stole went to — Nancy’s son, Zach, works at …. New Summit Schools. Two others stole money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund to send a third one to a high falutin’ drug rehab center in California. They said he was teaching a drug rehab program for youth in Mississippi while he was actually in California soaking up the sunshine at his own rehab center. They took other millions for their personal use and the use of their personal businesses. The newly elected Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said …

