'Backslidden Baptist' Scarborough Denounces Trump's Prayer Breakfast Performance

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 12:07 Hits: 1

Many of us have a complicated relationship with Christianity -- or no relationship at all. Raised in churches that were often rife with hypocrisy, we walked away. But the higher nature of church teachings still inspire us, and like Joe Scarborough, I am disgusted by the craven unwillingness of evangelical leaders to call Trump to task on a spiritual basis. Ever, about anything. Scarborough was furious about Trump turning yesterday's National Prayer Breakfast into a chance to attack his enemies. He compared the modern evangelical movement unfavorably to the civil rights leadership of churches in the Sixties. "He couldn't tell you the difference between the New and Old Testament, and yesterday he mocked the words of Jesus Christ. Now listen, since Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr., Robert Jefferies and all of these other so-called religious leaders are not telling those of you who weren't raised in the church why it was so grotesque for people at the National Prayer Breakfast and in the White House to be laughing at Donald Trump mocking the words of Jesus Christ, let a twice divorced back-slidden Baptist tell you," Scarborough said, practically spitting. "Let me read you the words that the president of the United States at a national prayer breakfast was mocking yesterday. And how sad. Think about it. How sad. Not a single evangelical leader came out yesterday and stood up for the words in the gospel of Jesus Christ. Taken from the Sermon on the Mount," he said, calling it the "centerpiece of the gospels.

