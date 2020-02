Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 03:16 Hits: 0

The House on Thursday approved legislation aimed to protect workers’ rights to unionize.The Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) was approved in a 224-193 vote. The bill, said to be one of the most comprehensive labor packages put forth in...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/481967-house-approves-pro-union-labor-bill