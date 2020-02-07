Trump Being Trump Could Be Democrats' Secret Weapon

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 February 2020

I don't think it was a good idea for Nancy Pelosi to tear up her copy of the State of the Union address at the conclusion of the speech. I know Trump refused to shake her hand before the speech began. People on our side will say (correctly) that it's wrong to get upset over torn paper when Trump tears families apart, or they'll argue (also correctly) that Trump gets away with far more divisive acts. But Pelosi is supposed to be the unflappable one in the room. Last night she was trying to beat Trump playing his game, not hers. The clip will show up in GOP campaign ads for the rest of the year. But I'm hoping this is the last bad moment in a bad week for Democrats -- or the second-last, after Trump's acquittal today. The Iowa caucuses were a debacle (though no one will remember them in November, or even in a week), and Trump got a better-than-expected Gallup poll number (though his job approval is still underwater). Nevertheless, I think this is precisely the peak Trump I was talking about on Sunday. It's possible that what we're seeing from Trump right now is hubris.

