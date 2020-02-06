Susan Collins Now Regrets Saying She 'Believes' Trump Learned His Lesson

Articles

Susan Collins' pathetic explanation yesterday on why she would go on to vote for Trump's acquittal, that she believed Trump had learned his lesson earned her scorn and derision so she changed her tune today to she "hopes" he's learned his lesson. Trump quickly put the kibosh on that bit of magical thinking when he went back to his standard reply that he'd done nothing wrong, and that he made a "perfect phone call." Mix in the shitshow from the State of the Union and this does not look like a guy filled with contrition. As a reminder, here's Collins in her own words (emphasized), on Tuesday with Norah O'Donnell, before the catcalls started coming in about her extreme naïveté: Source: CBS News Washington — Republican Senator Susan Collins announced Tuesday she will vote to acquit President Trump in his Senate trial, telling CBS News she believes the president has learned a "pretty big lesson" from impeachment and will be "much more cautious" about seeking foreign assistance in the future.

