The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

FBI Director Equates Homegrown Extremist Threat In U.S. To That Of ISIS

Category: Politics Hits: 4

And instead of addressing the actual threat, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee stuck to their anti-Trump conspiracy theories. Via CBS News: The FBI has elevated its assessment of the threat posed by racially motivated violent extremists in the U.S. to a "national threat priority" for fiscal year 2020, FBI director Christopher Wray said Wednesday. He said the FBI is placing the risk of violence from such groups "on the same footing" as threats posed to the country by foreign terrorist organizations such as ISIS and its sympathizers. "Not only is the terror threat diverse — it's unrelenting," Wray said at an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, or domestic terrorists motivated by racial or religious hatred, make up a "huge chunk" of the FBI's domestic terrorism investigations, Wray said in statements before the Senate Homeland Security Committee last November. The majority of those attacks are "fueled by some type of white supremacy," he said. Wednesday, Wray said combating domestic terrorism and its "close cousin," hate crimes, are at the "top of the priority list" for the FBI.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/fbi-director-equates-homegrown-extremist

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version