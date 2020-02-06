FBI Director Equates Homegrown Extremist Threat In U.S. To That Of ISIS

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 13:30 Hits: 4

And instead of addressing the actual threat, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee stuck to their anti-Trump conspiracy theories. Via CBS News: The FBI has elevated its assessment of the threat posed by racially motivated violent extremists in the U.S. to a "national threat priority" for fiscal year 2020, FBI director Christopher Wray said Wednesday. He said the FBI is placing the risk of violence from such groups "on the same footing" as threats posed to the country by foreign terrorist organizations such as ISIS and its sympathizers. "Not only is the terror threat diverse — it's unrelenting," Wray said at an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, or domestic terrorists motivated by racial or religious hatred, make up a "huge chunk" of the FBI's domestic terrorism investigations, Wray said in statements before the Senate Homeland Security Committee last November. The majority of those attacks are "fueled by some type of white supremacy," he said. Wednesday, Wray said combating domestic terrorism and its "close cousin," hate crimes, are at the "top of the priority list" for the FBI.

