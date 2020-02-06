Jim Jordan Sputters While FBI Director Smirks

Articles

Thursday, 06 February 2020

The House Judiciary Committee held a oversight hearing today during which FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked to testify about a number of topics. One of the most contentious, though, centered Wray's response to Inspector General Horowitz's report about the opening of probe that ended with the Mueller Report. Chief among the aggrieved it should be no surprise, was our favorite speed-yeller and molester-enabler, Gym Jordan of Ohio. Jordan took issue with Director Wray's phrasing that the IG report contained "constructive criticism that will make us stronger." Well, that just wasn't self-flagellating enough for Jordan's taste. JORDAN: Constructive criticism is when your grade school teacher tells you to study more for the spelling test. Constructive criticism is when one of my colleagues says, "Hey, Jim you should have asked your questions different in a hearing, that's constructive criti — here's what Mr. Horowitz said, here's what the Inspector General said, "So many basic fundamental errors were made by three separate hand-picked teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations that was briefed to the highest levels of the FBI." His lecturing of/to/at Director Wray went on for more than three full minutes, at the end of which he even acknowledged that Wray had agreed the mistakes were unacceptable and they would do their best to fix their errors. Yet, he still wanted, well, no one really knew what it was Jordan wanted, and Wray basically said as much when Jordan finally came up for air.

