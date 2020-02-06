The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Jr. Rages At Mitt Romney, Calls Him A 'Pussy'

Category: Politics Hits: 4

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday after the Utah Republican announced he would vote to convict in the Senate impeachment trial. The president’s son made the remarks after Romney announced his decision on the Senate floor. “Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,” the president’s son wrote on Twitter. “He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.” “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP,” he added. Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020 UPDATE: Not to mention this bit of class from Don Jr.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trump-jr-rages-mitt-romney-calls-him-be

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version