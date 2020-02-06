Trump Rejects That Whole 'Love Your Enemies' Thing At Prayer Breakfast

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020

It was, as we all could have predicted, a train wreck. speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast is a president who believes that marriage is a sacred institution between a man and a woman and a another woman after that and then another woman after that and also a paid-off porn actress and some other women both willing and unwilling — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 6, 2020 Donald Trump arrived at the National Prayer Breakfast and held up a newspaper with the large headline "ACQUITTED", and it went downhill from there. Admonished by a host with the message "love your enemies" which is from JESUS in the BIBLE, by the way, Trump said he "didn't agree with it." AND he used the issue of 'prayer' to attack Romney and Pelosi for using faith arguments. Because they're ENEMIES, and he doesn't agree with "love your enemies."

