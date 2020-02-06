Speaker Pelosi Shredded Trump's 'State Of His Mind' Address In Weekly Presser

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

Every time we think we have met Zero F*cks To Give Nancy Pelosi, she tightens up her game and takes us to the next level. Exhibit A: this morning's press conference. She spent the beginning absolutely destroying Comrade Trump's State of the Union lies as they related to the actual real president who preceded him: President Barack Obama. She knows how much Trump just loves comparing himself to Obama, so she thought she'd help out by making sure the press and everyone knew the truth about how he measured up. (SPOILER: It's poorly. Very, very poorly.) As always, Speaker Pelosi had the numbers at the tips of her fingers to prove that, as she said, what Trump inherited was not even close to a mess — it was momentum. Inevitably, though, questions turned to her badass move after Trump's Nuremberg rally State of the Union address: tearing up his speech on national TV. Because God knows, with a sure-to-be-rigged election coming up, Trump being acquitted of impeachment charges, vengeance on his mind, the Constitution in tatters, the Supreme Court set to take up reproductive rights, Wuhan virus, Trump opening up protected land to drilling, separating toddlers from their terrified parents at the border, not vaccinating them and letting them die in freezing cages, the REAL news is that a lady-person did something "rude" to a big powerful manly penis-haver on the teevee. Not today, reporters. Not today.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/speaker-pelosi-shredded-trumps-state-his