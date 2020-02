Articles

Thursday, 06 February 2020

CQ on Congress host Shawn Zeller builds a case of how the acquittal of President Trump is yet another notch in this administration's move toward an imperial presidency leaving a sagging Congress and judiciary that will have implications for 21st century policies and policy making.

