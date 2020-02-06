Like McCain before him, Romney rebukes President Trump

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 02:36 Hits: 1

The greatest rebukes of Donald Trump’s presidency from the Republican side of the aisle have come from the two previous standard-bearers for the GOP. When Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a freshman senator best known for being the 2012 Republican nominee for president, announced Wednesday on the Senate floor that he would vote to convict Trump of abuse of power, it evoked memories of the time when the late Arizona Sen. John McCain voted in 2017 to thwart the president’s desired repeal of the 2010 health care law.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/like-mccain-romney-delivers-rebuke-president-trump