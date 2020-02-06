The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Could Trump’s acquittal spell the end of White Houses honoring congressional subpoenas?

Congress may have issued its last successful subpoenas to a president of the opposite party, some senators worry, now that President Donald Trump is acquitted of the House’s obstruction of Congress charge. The argument is that the 47-53 vote Wednesday to reject the second article of impeachment lessened the legislative branch’s power to oversee the executive branch and complicates ongoing litigation on the power of a congressional subpoena. 

