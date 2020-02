Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 01:40 Hits: 7

The upper chamber was strangely quiet before the Senate began voting Wednesday on whether to convict President Trump on two articles of impeachment, standing in remarkable contrast to the weeks of loud chest-beating over whether he should be removed...

