Absolute Must Reads

As we listen to the Senate vote to acquit President Trump, absolutely read these two big exclusives from Josh Kovensky, just published here at TPM. The first on how Trump and crew thought they had a collusion deal with the guy President Zelensky beat, former President Petro Poroshenko. Second, how Trump and Hannity’s plan to knockout impeachment with an exclusive interview was torpedoed by the FBI’s arrest of Parnas and Fruman.

