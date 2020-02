Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi “is taking off the gloves.” The California Democrat “did what she needed to do,” and “she knew exactly what she was doing.” That’s how House Democrats reacted Wednesday to Pelosi’s decision the night before to tear up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on national television.

