Senate votes to acquit Trump on abuse of power charge

The Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump on the first of two articles of impeachment, swiftly moving toward ending months of investigation and public arguments that ultimately changed few minds on Capitol Hill.  The Senate voted 48-52 to acquit Trump on the House’s abuse of power charge and immediately began the vote on the obstruction of justice charge. A two-thirds majority of the Senate is required for conviction.

