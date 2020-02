Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 21:20 Hits: 8

Updated 4:15 p.m. A day after President Donald Trump presented what amounted to a summary of how he’ll campaign for reelection, the Senate voted down, 48-52, the first of two articles of impeachment, regarding abuse of power.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-feb-5