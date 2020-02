Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 21:22 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday night was brimming with carefully crafted moments that drove home specific policy points. From a deployed soldier being reunited with his family inside the gallery, to a 13-year-old student being awarded a federal scholarship, they seemed to be designed by the internet itself to tug on the emotional heartstrings of viewers at home.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/video/five-made-tv-moments-state-union