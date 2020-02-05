The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Political Divide on Display During State of the Union Address

The current political divide in the United States was on sharp display during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress Tuesday -- a fact that was especially illuminated in the interaction between the Republican president and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before and after the speech.  VOA's Richard Green has more on the reaction from President Trump's speech.

