Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed President Trump on Tuesday after he awarded conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address.In an Instagram Live broadcast after the speech, Ocasio...

