Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:56 Hits: 3

House Republican lawmakers closely allied with President Trump blasted Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) announcement that he planned to buck party lines and vote to convict Trump on the impeachment article of abuse of power.Romney's decision,...

