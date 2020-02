Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 19:53 Hits: 2

In an interview with The Atlantic, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) opened up about his decision to vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power Wednesday evening.The Republican senator said it was "the most difficult decision" of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481678-romney-on-finding-trumps-actions-impeachable-its-what-autocrats-do