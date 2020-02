Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:03 Hits: 0

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) niece, split with her uncle Wednesday after he announced he would vote to convict President Trump on one article of impeachment.“This is not...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481683-rnc-chairwoman-splits-with-uncle-mitt-romney-gop-stands-with-president-trump