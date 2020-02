Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:57 Hits: 2

Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat whose home state of West Virginia gave President Trump his biggest margin of victory in 2016, said he would vote Wednesday with other Senate Democrats to convict the president on two articles of impeachment."The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481699-manchin-will-vote-to-convict-trump