Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 10:09 Hits: 2

NPR's Noel King talks to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who delivered the English-language, Democratic Party's response to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/05/802904174/michigan-gov-whitmer-gives-democrats-response-to-state-of-the-union?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics