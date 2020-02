Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 10:09 Hits: 2

Steve Inskeep talks to Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer, who says former Vice President Joe Biden should be investigated after Trump's expected impeachment acquittal by the U.S. Senate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/05/802904146/biden-probe-should-follow-trumps-expected-senate-acquittal-giuliani-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics