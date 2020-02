Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 10:09 Hits: 0

The delay of results in the Iowa Democratic caucuses was blamed on a new smartphone app. It was made by a company called Shadow Inc. which was started by veterans of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/05/802904104/what-went-wrong-with-the-iowa-caucuses-results-app?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics